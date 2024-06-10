Third suspect in deadly McAllen shooting sentenced

The third and final adult suspect in a 2022 McAllen homicide was sentenced to eight years in jail, court records show.

Sandra Edith Morales, 20, pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Morales is receiving 710 days of jail credit, according to a plea agreement.

Morales was arrested alongside Carlos Gustavo Macias and Amador Sandoval in connection with the shooting death of 53-year-old Rosendo Benitez.

Benitez was found with a gunshot wound at the 2900 block of West Pecan Avenue on January 2022. He died in the hospital.

Records obtained by Channel 5 News say the group was attempting to commit burglaries when the murder happened.

In May, Macias was sentenced to 45 years in jail on a murder charge in connection with the death.

On Wednesday, Sandoval was sentenced to 10 years’ probation on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

A fourth suspect was also arrested in connection with Benitez’s death. The status of his case is unknown since he was a juvenile at the time of his arrest, and was not identified by authorities.