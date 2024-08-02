Three Starr County residents sentenced in bribery scheme involving USDA

Three Rio Grande City residents have been sentenced to federal prison in connection with a bribery scheme involving the United States Department of Agriculture, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani.

The residents were identified as 52-year-old Roberto Rodriguez, 68-year-old Daniel Diaz and 71-year-old Jose Sandoval. They each pleaded guilty on May 17, according to Hamdani.

Hamdani said a federal judge sentenced Rodriguez to 16 months in federal prison, while Diaz and Sandoval received eight and six months, respectively.

Each suspect must also serve three years supervised release following their sentences.

Hamdani said during the hearing, the court heard additional evidence of the contracts awarded to each contractor, including $1,107,228 to Diaz and $709,854 to Sandoval.

"Instead of serving taxpayers honestly, these individuals turned to corruption," Homeland Security Investigations San Antonio Special Agent in Charge Craig Larrabee said. "They steered business to favored individuals in exchange for kickbacks and used bribes to secure government contracts. Taxpayers have a right to know that their dollars are being put to good use, not to line the pockets of corrupt public employees or contractors. We will continue to police corrupt behavior wherever we find it."

Hamdani said Rodriguez admitted to accepting U.S. currency for referring applicants for the USDA Rural Development 504 Single Family Housing Repair Grant and Loan program to contractors Diaz and Sandoval in order for each of them to receive money under the program.

According to Hamdani, Rodriguez also admitted he was a loan specialist responsible for approving the loans. Diaz and Sandoval both admitted they gave money to Rodriguez to receive work under the program.

All three suspects were permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.