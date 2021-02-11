Thursday's Weather 5 p.m.

Home
News
Seniors at adult daycare centers receive COVID-19 vaccine
Hundreds of people in adult daycare centers made their way to the McAllen Convention Center on Thursday to receive their first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine....
RGV cities help residents prepare for cold weather
With the cold weather already in the area,...
Brownsville set to hold second COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday
The city of Brownsville will be hosting a...
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
AEP Texas releases winter storm tips
With the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) releasing a notice for extreme cold weather throughout the region, an electric company has released storm preparation tips....
Cold front may bring freezing temperatures, drizzle to Rio Grande Valley
Hope you enjoyed the warm weather on Wednesday—colder...
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Vipers Drop Season Opener in Orlando Bubble to Raptors 905
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -T he Rio Grande Valley Vipers (0-1) opened play in the 2021 NBA G League single-site with a 132-105 loss to Raptors...
5-on-5: Wednesday Night Boys Basketball Highlights
5-on-5 Highlights for Wednesday, February 10th.
College Basketball World Mourns Death of Lew Hill
EDINBURG - The world of college basketball mourned...
This Week's Schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Hechos Valle
CDC no recomienda cuarentena a personas vacunadas
NUEVA YORK (AP) - Las autoridades de salud de Estados Unidos actualizaron sus recomendaciones y dicen que no es necesario que las personas que ya fueron...
El condado Cameron informa de 6 muertes más relacionadas con COVID-19, 65 casos nuevos
El condado Cameron informó el jueves de 6...
Abren albergues ante las gélidas temperaturas en el Valle
En todo el Valle se empiezan abrir algunos...
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Thursday's Weather 5 p.m.
News Video
Seniors at adult daycare centers receive COVID-19 vaccine
Humane Society of Harlingen offers tips to help keep animals safe during...
Cuellar on immigration
Four people taken to hospital after structure fire in Weslaco
Pandemic’s impact on the economy: What you should know
Sports Video
5-on-5 Wednesday
Vipers Drop Season Opener
College Basketball Mourns Lew Hill's Passing
Lew Hill, UTRGV Men's Basketball Coach Has Died at 55
Thursday 5 on 5