x

Top Gulf Cartel Leader Captured in Reynosa

Related Story

A top Gulf Cartel leader is behind bars following his capture in Reynosa.

Luis Miguel Gonzalez Mercado, also known as "Flaco Sierra", was the number two target of a campaign launched between the Government of Tamaulipas and the U.S. Border Patrol.

The campaign aims to enhance border security along the South Texas Corridor in addition to dismantling criminal organization.

Gonzalez Mercado's arrest remains under investigation.

 

News
Top Gulf Cartel Leader Captured in Reynosa
Top Gulf Cartel Leader Captured in Reynosa
A top Gulf Cartel leader is behind bars following his capture in Reynosa. Luis Miguel Gonzalez Mercado, also known as... More >>
4 years ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 8:01:17 PM CDT June 30, 2018
Radar
7 Days