Top Gulf Cartel Leader Captured in Reynosa

A top Gulf Cartel leader is behind bars following his capture in Reynosa.

Luis Miguel Gonzalez Mercado, also known as "Flaco Sierra", was the number two target of a campaign launched between the Government of Tamaulipas and the U.S. Border Patrol.

The campaign aims to enhance border security along the South Texas Corridor in addition to dismantling criminal organization.

Gonzalez Mercado's arrest remains under investigation.