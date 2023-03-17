Travel agency impacted by coronavirus concerns
MCALLEN – Concerns over the coronavirus could be causing some people to reconsider their Spring Break and summer plans.
Airlines are constantly updating travel warnings and suggestions as the virus continues to spread.
Sofia Del Toro manages a travel agency that opened its doors more than 25 years ago in McAllen.
She says she’s only seen a health crisis affect travel twice.
