Trial begins for Border Patrol agent accused of sexually assaulting female agent

A trial started Tuesday in Brownsville for a Border Patrol agent facing two counts of sexual assault.

Juan Jose Olivares was arrested in 2023 after allegedly assaulting a female Border Patrol agent in June 2019.

During opening statements, prosecutors said the alleged sexual assault happened after Olivares and the victim went out drinking.

The defense claims their encounter was consensual.

Two Border Patrol agents testified on Tuesday.

Channel 5 News reached out to U.S. Border Patrol for comment on Olivares' employment and arrest. They responded saying they "do not comment on matters involving ongoing litigation."