x

Trial date set for suspect in death of Harlingen teen

Related Story

A Rio Hondo man will face a jury in August after being charged with murder, aggravated sexual assault and tampering with physical evidence.

RELATED: Police: Woman found dead in Harlingen

Jesus Saldana Ramirez is accused of killing 15-year-old Alexandra Castillo of Harlingen.

Her body was found dumped off the side of the road near East Harrison Avenue in Harlingen on May 2020.

RELATED: Harlingen police release identity of female found dead on roadside, suspect charged with murder

News
Trial date set for suspect in death...
Trial date set for suspect in death of Harlingen teen
A Rio Hondo man will face a jury in August after being charged with murder, aggravated sexual assault and tampering... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 08 2022 Jun 8, 2022 Wednesday, June 08, 2022 5:07:00 PM CDT June 08, 2022
Radar
7 Days