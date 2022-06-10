Trial date set for suspect in death of Harlingen teen
Related Story
A Rio Hondo man will face a jury in August after being charged with murder, aggravated sexual assault and tampering with physical evidence.
RELATED: Police: Woman found dead in Harlingen
Jesus Saldana Ramirez is accused of killing 15-year-old Alexandra Castillo of Harlingen.
Her body was found dumped off the side of the road near East Harrison Avenue in Harlingen on May 2020.
RELATED: Harlingen police release identity of female found dead on roadside, suspect charged with murder
News
A Rio Hondo man will face a jury in August after being charged with murder, aggravated sexual assault and tampering... More >>
News Video
-
Mercedes ISD superintendent placed on paid administrative leave following arrest
-
Eastbound side of Pharr interchange to close for 8 months starting in...
-
Edinburg CISD campus officer recognized for saving a student's life
-
TXDoT crews reach milestone in I-2/I-69C Pharr interchange project
-
UTRGV partners with Valley first responders for ASL classes