Trial date set for suspect in death of Harlingen teen
A Rio Hondo man will facet a jury in August after being charged with murder, aggravated sexual assault and tampering with physical evidence.
RELATED: Police: Woman found dead in Harlingen
Jesus Saldana Ramirez is accused of killing 15-year-old Alexandra Castillo of Harlingen.
Her body was found dumped off the side of the road near East Harrison Avenue in Harlingen on May 2020.
RELATED: Harlingen police release identity of female found dead on roadside, suspect charged with murder
