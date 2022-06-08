Trial date set for suspect in death of Harlingen teen

A Rio Hondo man will facet a jury in August after being charged with murder, aggravated sexual assault and tampering with physical evidence.

Jesus Saldana Ramirez is accused of killing 15-year-old Alexandra Castillo of Harlingen.

Her body was found dumped off the side of the road near East Harrison Avenue in Harlingen on May 2020.

