Harlingen police release identity of female found dead on roadside, suspect charged with murder

Jesus Saldana Ramirez (Photo courtesy of Harlingen Police Department)

On Sunday, police released the identity of the female who was found dead on a roadside in Harlingen last week.

At 11:30 a.m. May 17, officials were dispatched to a location along Bob Youker Road, near East Harrison Avenue, where they found the body of 15-year-old Alexandra Castillo of Harlingen. Police say she suffered “multiple laceration to her body.”

According to a news release from Harlingen police, forensic evidence and interviews led to the arrest of 20-year-old Jesus Saldana Ramirez of Rio Hondo. He had fled to Mexico, but surrendered to authorities at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville.

Ramirez was booked and charged at the Harlingen Police Department with murder. A judge set his bond at $2 million.

A motive for the murder is still under investigation, but police say Ramirez allegedly met Castillo in Rio Hondo.