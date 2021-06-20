Trial for ‘Park Girl’ Set to Take Place in Brownsville

UPDATE (3/6): The trial for Joleigh Ares, who allegedly cheated customers out of thousands of dollars when purchasing mobile homes, was reset for June.

“The Park Girl” is charged with theft of property and securing the execution of documents by deceit.

The trial announcements are set for June 15 with the trial set to begin on June 19.

------

BROWNSVILLE - The trial for the woman who allegedly took thousands of dollars from her customers looking to purchase mobile homes begins on Monday.

Jo Leigh Ares aka the Park Girl was charged with theft of property and securing the execution of documents by deceit.

The criminal indictment against Ares stated at least six victims had their money taken away when they attempted to purchase mobile homes from her La Feria-based Park Girl mobile home business in 2011.

Court documents also showed she allegedly stole between $100,000 and $200,000.

Ares’ trial is set for Monday in Brownsville.