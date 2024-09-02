Trial to call for a special election in Progreso postponed

A scheduled hearing on an election lawsuit against the city of Progreso was postponed Friday.

According to an attorney, the hearing was postponed after the judge was told the city leaders named in the lawsuit had not been served with the proper paperwork.

Progreso City Mayor Hugo Gamboa and two aldermen are suing for a special election to fill aldermen seats at the city.

A vote was held on Aug. 22 to call for a special election, but the city commission was split down the middle.

Gamboa and his attorney, Baltazar Salazar, are spearheading the special election for alderman place one, three and five seats.

Gamboa said Progreso Place 3 Alderman Javier Morales was never sworn in to office, and claims the seat should've been called for an election. Also, the position of Progreso Place 5 Alderman Raul Ramirez should be up for election in the November ballot.

Gamboa and Salazar are asking a judge to order a special election by Sept. 9 for the November election.

The next court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 3.