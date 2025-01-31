TSTC Harlingen to offer diesel equipment technology courses

Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus will offer diesel equipment technology courses for students in the fall 2025 semester, according to a news release.

TSTS will offer an Associate of Applied Science degree in Diesel Equipment Technology - Heavy Truck Specialization and two Diesel Equipment Technology - Heavy Truck certificates of completion.

“Students who enroll can expect to learn about basic electrical systems, chassis, shop safety procedures, preventative maintenance and other areas,” Miguel Zoleta, TSTC’s Diesel Equipment Technology program team lead, stated in the news release.

Around 20 to 40 students will be accepted into the Diesel Equipment Technology program in Harlingen when the fall semester begins, TSTC said.

Diesel Equipment Technology courses are currently only available at TSTC’s Fort Bend County, Marshall, North Texas, Sweetwater and Waco campuses.

In addition to Harlingen, the program will be taught in Abilene this fall, the news release added.

More information on the program is available online.