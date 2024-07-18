x

Tuesday, July 9, 2024: Spotty t-storms, temps in the 90s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Tuesday, July 9, 2024: Spotty t-storms, temps...
Tuesday, July 9, 2024: Spotty t-storms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
1 week ago Tuesday, July 09 2024 Jul 9, 2024 Tuesday, July 09, 2024 7:09:00 AM CDT July 09, 2024
Radar
7 Days