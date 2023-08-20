Two-A-Day Tour: La Villa Cardinals
Related Story
LA VILLA, Texas -- La Villa has their eyes set on repeating as District 16-2A Division I champs. With Senior QB Brandon Felix at the helm, there's no telling how far the cardinals can go.
Click on the video above for more.
News
LA VILLA, Texas -- La Villa has their eyes set on repeating as District 16-2A Division I champs. With Senior... More >>
News Video
-
SCSO: Two juveniles escape from detention center
-
Coast Guard offers boat safety tips to avoid tragedy
-
Sharyland ISD implements new mental health program to curriculum
-
Man sentenced for smuggling meth in car batteries
-
Man wanted for child sex crimes arrested at Gateway International Bridge