Two-A-Day Tour: La Villa Cardinals

LA VILLA, Texas -- La Villa has their eyes set on repeating as District 16-2A Division I champs. With Senior QB Brandon Felix at the helm, there's no telling how far the cardinals can go.

1 day ago Saturday, August 19 2023 Aug 19, 2023 Saturday, August 19, 2023 6:24:00 PM CDT August 19, 2023
