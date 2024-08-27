Two-a-Day Tour: Weslaco East Wildcats

The Weslaco East Wildcats are coming off a 6-5 record last season including a 4-2 mark in district play.

They return seven starters on defense from last year's team that finished third place in their previous district.

Now, Weslaco East will be competing in a big nine team district which will make a playoff berth all the more challenging.

However, the team isn't spending too much time thinking about the daunting task of taking on the likes of PSJA North, Donna North, and Harlingen South in district play.

"Right now we're just trying to be Weslaco East," Wildcats head coach Michael Burget said. "We're trying to do the best we can, be as physical as we can and trying to get the young guys to grow up but I think we can compete you know we just got to play one game at a time, give everything we got."

"We're going to be underdogs in our district, but we compete that's what we do at Weslaco East. We compete," Weslaco East senior running back Margarito Pompa IV added.

