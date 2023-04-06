Two Democrats, one Republican looking to fill Hidalgo County district attorney seat

There are two Democrats and one Republican in the Hidalgo County district attorney race.

On the Democratic ticket is Nereida Lopez Singleterry and Terry Palacios. The only Republican is Juan Tijerina.

All three attorneys are looking to replace current Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez, who announced in November he is not seeking re-election.

In alphabetical order by last name, attorney Nereida Lopez-Singleterry wants to bring a new perspective and fight local public corruption using her experience in civil cases.

"Our public needs options,” Lopez-Singleterry said. “We are a democracy. The DA’s office is one that belongs to the people, not just to a select few or to one family."

Her Democratic opponent is Terry Palacios, an attorney with nearly 30 years of experience as a municipal court judge in Edinburg. Palacios says he wants to pick up the pace on certain non-violent cases.

Other members of Palacios's family have held other political positions. Channel 5 asked Palacios if that would be an issue for voters.

"Is that part of the establishment too? I don't know. But, I'm not going to apologize, sit here and apologize for the success my family has made for the community," Palacios said.

The only Republican candidate is criminal defense attorney Juan Tijerina, who has already worked in two DA offices.

"I'm of the opinion that we need to depoliticize the district attorney's office,” Tijerina said. “We need to give the office back to the people."

Tijerina says his conservative and Catholic values could resonate more with Valley voters. He plans on helping veterans who get caught up in crime and people with disabilities.

The results of the primary will result in who Hidalgo County voters will see on their November ballot.

For early voting polling locations and other election resources, head to krgv.com/elections.