Two teens arrested in connection with fatal Santa Rosa shooting

Two teens were arrested on murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting in Santa Rosa, according to a statement from the city.

The arrests were announced by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, who said Julian Casarez, 18, and Josue Torres, 17, were arrested Thursday and were suspects of a homicide that occurred in Santa Rosa.

A social media post from the city of Santa Rosa confirmed both arrests were in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old teen that occurred last month.

As previously reported, police were called to the Santa Rosa Village Apartments on Jan. 26 where they discovered a juvenile male with "multiple gunshot wounds."

Bystanders administered first aid to the victim, but he did not survive, according to a news release sent out at the time.

According to the sheriff’s office, both suspects were arrested as investigators with the agency, along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Texas Rangers, executed three arrest warrants in the La Feria area.

Casarez was arrested on charges of murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and engaging in organized criminal activity. Torres was arrested on a murder charge.

A third suspect, identified as 47-year-old Tomas Casarez — was arrested on a charge of accident involving damage to a vehicle.

Tomas Casarez is the father of Julian Casarez, according to the sheriff’s office.

All three suspects are in custody at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.

More details are expected to be released during a Friday press conference from the Cameron County District Attorney's Office.