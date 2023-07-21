TxDOT warns of upcoming lane closures for demolition of Harlingen to Edinburg connector

Drivers in the Rio Grande Valley are one step closer to a faster drive on the interstate as crews with the Texas Department of Transportation continue working on a project to expand the Pharr interchange.

However, drivers will also see traffic delays through the end of the year, TxDOT warned.

In a news release, TxDOT said that work to demolish the Harlingen to Edinburg connector at the Pharr Interchange will create overnight closures of the westbound main lanes and frontage road through mid-August.

The six-month-long closure of the connector will start on Saturday, July 22, TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza said.

As part of the closure, the I-2 westbound main lanes will be closed nightly between Cage Boulevard and Sugar Road, while the I-2 westbound frontage road will be closed nightly between Veterans Boulevard and Cage Boulevard.

According to a news release, all westbound traffic will exit at Veterans Boulevard, be detoured to head north on Veterans Boulevard and turn left at SH495 to arrive at the I-69C frontage road during the closures. Detour signs will be in place to direct motorists through alternate routes.

The closures on the main lanes will take place:

- Mondays through Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

- Fridays from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

- Saturdays from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

- Sundays from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The frontage road closure will take place nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The SH 495 underpass at I-2 will be closed on Saturday, July 22 from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m., and on Sunday, July 23 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Motorists can use the Sioux Road underpass as an alternative, and the southbound I-69C frontage road will remain open south of SH 495, TxDOT added.

“At the end of the day, it is improving mobility, connectivity, and enhancing safety for everyone,” Pedraza said of the project.

Pedraza says he understands the frustration from drivers, but until the permanent solution is ready, he recommended all drivers be prepared.

“Expect delays, and plan for it,” Pedraza said. “Pad your commute times and avoid this area altogether, if at all possible."

All main roads in the area will be open by the end of the year, TxDOT added.