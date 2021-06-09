Unofficial election results: Javier Villalobos elected as new McAllen mayor

The city of McAllen will have a new mayor.

Unofficial election results show that in the run-off race for mayor of McAllen, city commissioner Javier Villalobos leads with 4,744 of the votes. His opponent, Veronica Vela Whitacre, trails with 4,538 of the votes.

The McAllen mayor election wasn’t the only run-off race of the night.

Local businessman Antonio Aguirre Jr. and attorney Lucia Thompson faced off in the runoff race for District 1 commissioner. Aguirre leads with 1,625 of the votes while Thompson has 1,184 of the votes.

In the race for District 3 commissioner, incumbent Omar Quintanilla leads with 655 votes against candidate Thelma Tamez's 397.

Early voting results in the special election for District 6 commissioner Jose R. Pepe Cabeza De Vaca and Larry Esparza as they vied for the seat left vacant by former commissioner Veronica Vela-Whitacre's run for mayor. Cabeza de Vaca leads with 1,013 of the vote against Esparza’s 804 votes.

All votes will be canvassed on Monday, June 14.

McAllen Mayor

Veronica Vela Whitacre 4,538 votes Javier Villalobos 4,744 votes

McAllen Commissioner District 1

Antonio Aguirre Jr. 1,625 votes Lucia Thompson 1,184 votes

McAllen Commissioner District 3

Thelma E. Tamez 397 votes Julian Omar Quintanilla 655 votes

McAllen Commissioner District 6