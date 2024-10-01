US Coast Guard Explains Capsized Boat Rescue

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – Boats and aircraft from U.S. Coast Guard stations north and south of Port Mansfield mobilized to rescue two people after their boat capsized.

A fixed-wing 144 Ocean Sentry aircraft flew in from Corpus Christi Thursday morning. As the first unit in the area, it spotted the stranded boat and called in the position to two approaching rescue boats.

According to the Coast Guard, the two men were on a 21-foot fishing boat about a mile off the jetties. One man was seen clinging to the boat, exhausted and showed signs of hypothermia; the other face down in the water with no pulse.

One rescue boat from Corpus Christi and the other from South Padre Island pulled the men out of the water.

We learned the vessel that took off from South Padre Island arrived in 45 minutes.

"We can be underway within less than 30 minutes to your location," said ChiefWarrantt Officer Jason Cross about their response window. "From the maritime boundary line all the way up to the north of Port Mansfield."

The reason the boat capsized is unknown.

