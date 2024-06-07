USA Today names Isla Blanca Park best Texas beach

Isla Blanca Park earned top marks from USA Today readers.

The USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards were revealed on May 29, and Isla Blanca Park was named the top Texas beach destination.

“Isla Blanca Park enchants visitors with its soft white sands, turquoise waters, and vibrant beach culture, offering both relaxation and excitement for beachgoers of all ages,” the USA Today article states.

Cameron County Parks Director Joe E. Vega credits the various projects and $30 million in investments the county has made toward the park for the recognition.

According to Vega, the county invested into the park to construct a boardwalk, pavilions, a new amphitheater, 600 RV sites and a mile-long beach for walking.

Boca Chica Beach ranked third. South Padre Island ranked ninth.

