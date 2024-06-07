USA Today names Isla Blanca Park best Texas beach
Related Story
Isla Blanca Park earned top marks from USA Today readers.
The USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards were revealed on May 29, and Isla Blanca Park was named the top Texas beach destination.
“Isla Blanca Park enchants visitors with its soft white sands, turquoise waters, and vibrant beach culture, offering both relaxation and excitement for beachgoers of all ages,” the USA Today article states.
Cameron County Parks Director Joe E. Vega credits the various projects and $30 million in investments the county has made toward the park for the recognition.
According to Vega, the county invested into the park to construct a boardwalk, pavilions, a new amphitheater, 600 RV sites and a mile-long beach for walking.
Boca Chica Beach ranked third. South Padre Island ranked ninth.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
News Video
-
Pharr food truck operator fined for denying overtime to service workers, Department...
-
Suspect vehicle identified in auto-pedestrian crash north of Palmview
-
San Benito splash pad reopening during new hours
-
Former teacher creating miniature model of downtown Brownsville
-
Small businesses urged to prepare for hurricane season
Sports Video
-
Weslaco High, Harlingen South Softball Teams Receive High Honors
-
Brandon Figueroa Welcomes Weslaco Panthers State Championship Team Home
-
PSJA Memorial's Adame signed for Missouri Valley College Baseball
-
Snake Pit 7-on-7 Qualifying Tournament This Saturday
-
Weslaco ISD declaring Lady Panther Softball Team Day