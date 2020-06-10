Utah Valley vs UTRGV MBB

EDINBURG (UTRGV) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men's basketball team’s five-game winning streak came to an end with a 76-64 loss to Utah Valley University (UVU) on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

Junior Lesley Varner II led UTRGV (15-13, 7-5 WAC) with 15 points, five rebounds and two steals. Sophomore Javon Levi scored 14 points with four rebounds, five assists and three steals. Sophomore Greg Bowie II finished with 13 points.

Jake Toolson led UVU (17-7, 6-4 WAC) with 17 points and five rebounds. TJ Washington scored 14 points with four assists. Richard Harward and Benjamin Nakwaasah each finished with 10 points.

UTRGV went 10-for-12 from the field over the first eight and a half minutes to build a 20-10 lead. Levi scored eight points and Varner had six during the run. Defensively, UTRGV grabbed four steals while forcing five turnovers and holding Utah Valley to 4-of-11 shooting, including 0-of-5 from behind the arc.

UTRGV still led by nine at 31-22 late in the first half on a jumper by senior Terry Winn III, but UVU scored the final six points of the first half and the first four points of the second half to take its first lead at 32-31.

The game became tight for the next 10 minutes, with UTRGV taking its final lead at 52-50 on a pair of Bowie free throws with 8:45 remaining.

UVU scored the next six points on free throws before UTRGV pulled to within one twice, including at 59-58 on a Varner free throw with 4:52 left. UVU, however closed the game on a 17-6 run.

UTRGV closes out the home stand with a non-conference game against Wayland Baptist on $2 Tuesday at 7 p.m. General admission tickets and most concession items will cost $2 or less. Doors open at 6.