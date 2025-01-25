UTRGV men's basketball leading scorer no longer with team

UTRGV men's basketball leading scorer Hasan Abdul Hakim is no longer with the team, UTRGV confirmed on Thursday.

Abdul Hakim is currently the team's leader in points per game and finished second in the category last season.

The senior guard last played on January 12th against East Texas A&M, scoring just 8 points on 22.2% shooting in 31 minutes. It's just the fifth game Abdul Hakim appeared in since November 25th. Since that performance, he's missed the past two road games for UTRGV with the team revealing today his departure.

"Generally just an unfortunate deal, situation with a great kid," Vaqueros head coach Kahil Fennell said at practice on Thursday. "Great player, really really talented, helped us in a lot of ways, unfortunately just didn't work out for him here. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward. He's somebody that's gonna have a lot of success in this game. This program, myself included, and this staff are really thankful for his time here and we wish him the best moving forward."

The Vaqueros are set to host the McNeese Cowboys this Saturday in Edinburg. McNeese comes in as the top team in the SLC with an undefeated record in conference play.