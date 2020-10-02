UTRGV students, faculty work together to address food insecurity

Students and faculty at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley are working together to feed people struggling with food insecurity.

About 44% of students who responded to a survey reported hunger issues, said UTRGV Executive Vice President for Research, Graduate Studies and New Program Development Parwinder Grewal.

To meet that need, the Baptist Student Ministry and UTRGV Office of Professional Education and Workforce Development created a food security initiative last year.

The initiative has helped more than 12,000 people since the coronavirus pandemic started.

