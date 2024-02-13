Valley Doctor Reacts to Airstrikes in Syria

MCALLEN – Tensions continue in Syria after this weekend’s joint airstrikes by the U.S., UK and France.

Fact-finding teams sent to access the site are not being allowed in.

The U.S. is accusing Syria and Russia of preventing independent chemical weapons experts from entering the site of a suspected deadly chemical attack against Syrian civilians.

Syrian and Russian officials deny any wrongdoing. Russian will be allowing experts on the missile strike site on Wednesday.

The airstrikes hit close to heart for a Rio Grande Valley doctor who called Syria home.

"What happened this weekend is really, really a very good thing,” says Dr. Ghanem Daghestani.

Dr. Daghestani has helped cancer patients in the Valley for 10 years. He says the airstrikes are a message to stop the chemical warfare in Syria.

"We hope that this will completely take away the capability Assad to use any chemical weapons against the population," he says.

Dr. Daghestani says some of his family members could be part of the society attacked previously by the Syrian government.

"We have family members that we don't know of their whereabouts of," he says. "I have cousins I don't know where they are, maybe under the rubble somewhere."

He wears a bracelet as representation.

"This is in support of the Syrian revolution and it has not left my arm for probably seven years now," he tells us.

Dr. Daghestani says he hopes one day to take the band off. He wants the situation in Syria to improve before more missiles become a destructive voice of change.