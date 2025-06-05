Valley educator reacts to bill providing $8.5 billion to Texas public schools

Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law on Wednesday a bill providing $8.5 billion in new funding for Texas public schools.

It’s the first increase in the state for public education funding in four years.

Under the bill, Texas school districts will receive an extra $55 per student for operational costs, $45 for staff raises and $10 for safety upgrades.

Some districts in the Rio Grande Valley have had to close schools or lay off staff, effects that have been attributed to low enrollment and stagnant funds.

“We know the cost of living has increased, but teacher salaries — educator salaries have really remained stagnant across the state for the last four years,” Vanessa Brown said.

Brown is an educator, and the president of the Region 1 Association of Texas Profession Educators.

Brown said the staff raises and funds for operational costs were desperately needed.

Enrollment for public schools continues to drop, and Brown worries the new voucher program threatens to lower it more by taking money and resources from public schools.

“There are a lot of areas where we could put that money to good use,” Brown said. “Do our students have the technology and resources they need to leave and be successful? If not, we can use some of this extra funding towards that."

Brown said the new funding will be helpful, but there will still work to be done to close budget deficits across the state

“We don't want to say that this is going to be a magic wand,” Brown said. “There's still going to be a lot of work to be done about rightsizing districts and making sure the resources that do exist are being used correctly."

The bill takes effect in September 2025.

