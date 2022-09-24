Valley election officials encourages residents to register to vote

Several local organizations are helping to educate people on their right to vote.

Hilda Salinas with the Hidalgo County Elections Department gave Channel 5 the registered voter numbers they have so far.

Right now, now there are 414,585 registered voters in Hidalgo County.

In 2021 there were around 400,000 registered voters for the constitutional election, and for the November election in 2020, there were more than 392,000 registered voters.

"The last day to register to vote for the November 2022 general election is October 11," Salinas said. "We are here, located at 213 South Closner in Edinburg, right next to the courthouse."

To register to vote in Texas, you must be a US citizen, be a resident of the county, and at least 18 years old.

To register to vote, click here.