Valley Firefighters Urge Preparedness Following Fatal Home Fire

NEAR ALTON – Rio Grande Valley firefighters are urging people to have an escape plan following a fatal house fire that took the life of an 11-year-old girl.

The community came together Tuesday to pay their respects and bought food for the family of the 11-year-old who did not make it out.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to McAllen Fire Sector Captain James Farrell about ways to plan in advance to escape if a fire happens.

“The main thing when it comes to a fire you want to have two ways out, you want to make use you know where your nearest exits are and when you get out you need to stay out,” says Farrell.



Farrell encourages residents to make an escape route yourself and draw the layout of your home and be aware of the exits in your house or even in a business.

