Valley Homeowners Urged to Report Flood Damage

MISSION – Multiple cities continue to assess the damages left by heavy rainfall last week.

Officials with the city of Mission are urging homeowners to fill out a flood damage form on their website.

They say they want to receive enough damage reports to get FEMA substation for victims impacted by the storm.

Mission City Manager Martin Garza says all five counties need to reach up to $38 million to receive federal assistance.

If you live in Weslaco, visit the city's website to keep tabs in their flood relief efforts.

