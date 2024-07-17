Valley lawmakers weigh in on shooting at Trump rally; political science expert speaks on possible election fallout

Rio Grande Valley lawmakers are weighing in on the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, and a political science expert speaks about the fallout this could have four months before the presidential election.

"Regardless of whether political violence overall is increasing or decreasing, it is fair to say in the last couple of years you have seen some high-profile incidents that Americans and people involved in event security would see as deeply disturbing," Lamar University Political Science Professor Dr. James Nelson said.

Nelson says this kind of attempt is rare, but becoming more frequent in a fragile political climate. He says security is sure to be ramped up for both candidates in the months before the election.

"There have been a few very high profile incidents that are likely causing this to be much more of a front burner issue for security personnel," Nelson said.

The FBI's investigation is playing out just hours before the Republican National Convention, where Trump is set to receive the presidential nomination.

Valley Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz will be in attendance. She said the convention will have more safety measures following Saturday's attack.

"Everybody is concerned. They're concerned with the safety of their families, the delegates of the participants to the RNC. So we will have increased security," De La Cruz said.

De La Cruz has been staunchly against stricter gun laws while in Congress. She said her thoughts on gun control haven't changed, even after the deadly shooting.

Nelson says the incident will no doubt stir up conversations around gun control, divisive rhetoric and the candidates for the presidency, but he says actual impact on the election will be marginal at most.

