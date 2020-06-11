Valley Neighborhood Facing On-Going Power Outage Issues
EDINBURG – A Rio Grande Valley neighborhood lost power due to the recent heavy rain.
One resident tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS that this is an on-going issue for the Edinburg neighborhood.
He tells us he often loses power when it rains, even if it’s just light rain. He adds that he’s lost power eight of the last 19 days.
He wants to know what exactly is causing this issue.
KRGV’s Trason Bragg went searching for answers.
Watch the video above for the full story.
