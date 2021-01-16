Valley receives 27,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The Texas Department of State Health Services sent 27,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the Rio Grande Valley during the past three weeks.

Hidalgo County received 21,275 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, according to data provided by the Department of State Health Services. Cameron County received 5,425 doses. Starr County received 500 doses.

About 21% of the doses have already been administered, according to the Department of State Health Services.

Cameron County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo said the state wants doctors to use every dose.

"They want to make sure it's a 100% vaccination rate," Guajardo said. "If they send you 200 doses, a hundred doses, they want it all used up as soon as possible so they can start sending out the Week 3 allocations because if that percentage is low they're going to wait until you use it."

