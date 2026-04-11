Weslaco East gets dominant win over Brownsville Porter, Palmview baseball takes down Mission
Friday, April 10th High school baseball and softball highlights from around the Valley.
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100-year-old Edinburg school receiving historical marker
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Peñitas residents call for repairs on Volcano Road
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Suspect arrested in connection with multiple burglaries throughout Edinburg
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Agreement between Brownsville, Sombrero Festival organizers could bring changes to Washington Park
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Community reacts to Brownsville ISD placing superintendent on administrative leave