Valley travelers react to Southwest Airlines ending open seating policy

Changes are coming to Southwest Airlines after they announced they're ending their open seating model that they've had for the past 50 years.

On Thursday, the airline said it would start assigning passengers to seats, just like all the other big airlines, according to The Associated Press.

“It will definitely be an end to an era,” Omar Valle said.

Valle was flying to Houston on a Southwest flight from the Valley International Airport in Harlingen. He said he often chooses Southwest Airlines for business trips because of the airline’s flexibility in open seating.

“There are so many flights, it's very easy to find a seat. It's always been nice to do my own thing and do it at my convenience,” Valle said.

The assigned seating will hinder that convenience, Valle said.

Travelers such as Carrie Savage said they’re looking forward to the change.

“The reason we have never flown Southwest is because I don't like the open seating model, I want to know before I leave my home where I am going to be seated,” Savage said. “Now I am definitely going to be open to flying Southwest."

In a statement, Southwest Airlines said they decided to make the move after conducting a survey that showed over 80% of customers preferred assigned seats.

The airline is also hoping the change will broaden their appeal after the airline reported a 51% drop in profits.

Nicolas Mirman, the director of air service at Valley International Airport, says he believes the move was made to match the industry and potentially increase profit.

Mirman says Southwest provides over 50% of their flights, meaning that an average of over 2,500 passengers a day with up to eight Southwest flights travel from the Harlingen airport.

The airline says a comprehensive plan will be given in September 2024 regarding the assigned seating policy.

