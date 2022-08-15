x

Valley Woman Accused of Pointing Laser on Planes Denied Bond

WESLACO – A laser pointed at pilots could land a Rio Grande Valley woman behind bars.

Ruth Ann Hopp was denied bond by a federal judge on Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, the 46-year-old woman shined a laser toward planes landing at the McAllen International Airport in April.

If convicted, Hopp could receive up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

