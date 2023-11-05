Vaqueros Sweep Chicago State
Related Story
EDINBURG - UTRGV basketball recorded a pair of conference victories over Chicago State on Saturday. The men celebrated Homecoming Weekend at the Field House by rallying past the Cougars for the team's sixth WAC win. The women won in Chicago. CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega has the rundown on the Vaqueros on the court.
News
EDINBURG - UTRGV basketball recorded a pair of conference victories over Chicago State on Saturday. The men celebrated Homecoming Weekend... More >>
News Video
-
Car catches fire after crash in Mission
-
15 dogs at risk of euthanasia at RGV Humane Society in Mission
-
Three suspects arrested in connection with the shooting death of teen in...
-
Mission native among the youngest Hispanic Harvard faculty member
-
Dia De Los Muertos walk in San Benito honors victims of Matanza...