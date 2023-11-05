x

Vaqueros Sweep Chicago State

EDINBURG - UTRGV basketball recorded a pair of conference victories over Chicago State on Saturday.  The men celebrated Homecoming Weekend at the Field House by rallying past the Cougars for the team's sixth WAC win.  The women won in Chicago.  CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega has the rundown on the Vaqueros on the court. 

5 years ago Saturday, February 24 2018 Feb 24, 2018 Saturday, February 24, 2018 10:16:20 PM CST February 24, 2018
