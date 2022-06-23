x

Vipers Sense Playoff Urgency

McALLEN - Playoff basketball in the NBA D-League is a lot different than in the NBA.  There are no best of five or best of seven series.  That puts pressure on playoff teams to win efficiently.  The RGV Vipers understand that concept.  CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez explains.

Friday, March 31, 2017
