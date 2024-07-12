Vote 2024: July elections for La Grulla, Palmview and San Juan

Three cities across Hidalgo and Starr counties are having special elections this month.

Early voting is currently underway for the special mayoral election in La Grulla.

The election was called after former La Grulla Mayor Laura Solis stepped down from office in April over a new policy at the La Joya school district where she works at that prevents district employees “in supervisory positions” from holding elected office.

Voters in La Grulla must choose between Macario “Callo” Villarreal III, Eli Guerra and Jon Venecia as their next mayor.

Election Day is Tuesday, July 23.

Early voting for special elections in the cities of Palmview and San Juan will begin on Monday, July 15.

In Palmview, voters will choose a candidate to replace Place 2 Councilmember Jose Luis Perez, who stepped down last month over the same La Joya ISD policy that affected Solis in La Grulla.

The candidates are Esequiel “Zeke” Ortiz, Jr., Linda Sarabia and Cesar Pena, Jr.

In San Juan, voters are choosing between Cruz Quintana, Jr., Jose Enrique “Henry” Flores, Veronica “Ronnie” Villescas Sanchez and Jesus “Jesse” Ramirez for the Place 4 council member seat.

Election Day for the special elections in Palmview and San Juan is Tuesday, July 30.

