Wanted Man Possibly Connected to String of Weslaco Burglaries

WESLACO – Authorities in Weslaco are looking for a man wanted for burglary.

Police are looking for 31-year-old Jorge Moreno.

Moreno is accused of burglarizing a drive-thru business on the 600 block of South Texas Blvd.

Officials believe he may be connected to other burglaries across the city.

He’s described as being five foot, 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

The 31-year-old has several tattoos, including the word “loco” on his right leg, a female clown character on his right forearm and a cross on his left forearm.

If you think you’ve seen Moreno, call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.