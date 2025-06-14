Water bills rise in response to Pharr city projects
Related Story
Pharr city leaders said money is needed for several projects, which is why residents are now paying more on their water and sewer bill.
"We established the need for $120 million worth of projects as they pertain to water, sewer, drainage," Pharr City Manager Jonathan Flores said.
Starting in June, residents will pay about $5 more. Businesses will also see an increase in their bills.
"And on the commercial side, it went from the average of $220 to $357," Flores said. "We are a growing community, and we need to make sure we are prepared for the next several years of growth."
Flores says the water and sewer projects are needed to keep up with the city's growth. He said the water plant also needs attention because it's old.
News
Pharr city leaders said money is needed for several projects, which is why residents are now paying more on their... More >>
News Video
-
I-2 lanes in Donna reopen after driver abandons flipped box truck
-
Brownsville man accused of stealing $300,000 from victims in fraudulent grant money...
-
Fugitive wanted on capital murder charge apprehended at Hidalgo International Bridge
-
Harlingen home destroyed in fire possibly sparked by lightning
-
Donna couple lose home during storm after their kids saved for a...
Sports Video
-
UTRGV & baseball coach Derek Matlock agree to contract extension through 2030
-
UTRGV Football hosts Elementary Youth Camp
-
UTRGV football will no longer play game in Brownsville during inaugural 2025...
-
UTRGV women's basketball team announces new additions for 2025-26 season
-
San Antonio Spurs Forward Julian Champagnie youth basketball camp in Los Fresnos