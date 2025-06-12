Water bills rise in response to Pharr city projects
Pharr city leaders said money is needed for several projects, which is why residents are now paying more on their water and sewer bill.
"We established the need for $120 million worth of projects as they pertain to water, sewer, drainage," Pharr City Manager Jonathan Flores said.
Starting in June, residents will pay about $5 more. Businesses will also see an increase in their bills.
"And on the commercial side, it went from the average of $220 to $357," Flores said. "We are a growing community, and we need to make sure we are prepared for the next several years of growth."
Flores says the water and sewer projects are needed to keep up with the city's growth. He said the water plant also needs attention because it's old.
