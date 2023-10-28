Water restrictions for North Alamo Water Supply Company customers to go into effect next week

The North Alamo Water Supply Company is set to enact stage three water restrictions next week.

The move is due to water levels at the Rio Grande Valley water reservoirs dropping to below 25% in the last month.

The restrictions set rules on when and what customers can water. They’re set to go into effect on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Details on the restrictions are available online.

