Water restrictions for North Alamo Water Supply Company customers to go into effect next week
The North Alamo Water Supply Company is set to enact stage three water restrictions next week.
The move is due to water levels at the Rio Grande Valley water reservoirs dropping to below 25% in the last month.
The restrictions set rules on when and what customers can water. They’re set to go into effect on Sunday, Oct. 1.
Details on the restrictions are available online.
RELATED: EXPLAINER: How low water levels are prompting water restrictions
More News
News Video
-
EMS staffing shortage affecting emergency service response times in Starr County
-
Man charged in San Benito police chase accused of firing at officers
-
No injuries reported in Weslaco house fire
-
Sheriff's office: Subjects detained in Elsa game room raid
-
Great horned owl continues to recover after getting trapped in fishing line...