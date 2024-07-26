Weather delays expected during first day of Games of Texas in Brownsville

The Games of Texas in Brownsville kicks off on Thursday, and the weather is already causing delays.

Softball and kickball games were postponed, but the track and field event is still on schedule as of Wednesday night.

“We're going to wear our raincoats, our rain boots, we're gonna work on two hours of sleep if that's the case, but we're gonna get this puppy in,” Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Executive Director Michael Todd said.

As of Wednesday night, 7,970 athletes have registered to compete at multiple venues across Brownsville during the four-day event that ends on Sunday, July 28.

Several events will be held at Brownsville ISD facilities, and the district is working with the city to make security a top priority.

City police officers are working hand in hand with school district officers to keep everyone safe, and some officers will be working extra hours

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office and Border Patrol are on standby to provide assistance.

“We have been having meetings with the city staff as we prepare for the thousands of people that are going to come again into our facilities,” Brownsville ISD superintendent Dr. Jesus Chavez said.

More than 30,000 people came to see events at Veterans Early College High School during last year’s Games of Texas competition. The city is expecting a bigger crowd this year.

“If indeed there is lightning, we want our spectators and our competitors to be safe — so there may be some delays and that's the reason that we're asking for people to be patient,” Chavez said.

Rain or shine, the games will continue — but outdoor events such as track and field could start later if the weather gets bad.

