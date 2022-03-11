x

Weslaco holds state of the city address

Weslaco city Mayor David Suarez and other officials will address residents during their state of the city address.

The address is scheduled for Wednesday. March 9 at 12:15 p.m. It will be livestreamed in this article and the KRGV Facebook page.

According to a city spokesperson, Wednesday’s event is the city’s first public state of the city address since the pandemic began in 2020. 

