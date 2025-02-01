Weslaco police: Hit-and-run driver tried to steal officer’s gun during arrest

One driver was arrested Thursday evening after leading Weslaco police officers on a vehicle chase that ended with the driver attempting to take an officer’s gun, according to police.

One Weslaco police officer was hospitalized with minor injuries in connection with the assault, according to department spokesman Heribeto Caraveo.

According to Caraveo, officers with the Weslaco Police Department responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of 1015 and Camino Real Thursday at around 5:34 p.m.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and headed toward Mercedes.

According to Caraveo, the suspect vehicle was located with the help of the Mercedes Police Department, and a police chase ensued.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle crashed into a Weslaco police unit before coming into a stop.

“As officers attempted to detain the suspect, a struggle initiated in which the suspect attempted to take the officer’s weapon,” Caraveo said.

The unidentified suspect was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, evading arrest, assault on a public servant, harassment of a public servant, resisting arrest and attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer.

Caraveo said the Weslaco Police Department will not be releasing additional details at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.