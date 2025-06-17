Weslaco police search for wanted man who led officers in a vehicle pursuit
The Weslaco Police Department is searching for a man who fled from police after leading them in a vehicle pursuit.
Police said officers spotted 38-year-old Jose Medrano, who is wanted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Medrano was driving a gray GMC Sierra when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Frontage Road and Westgate Drive, and a pursuit began.
The pursuit came to an end near Hernandez Street and Goolie Road in Donna, according to police. Medrano had fled on foot and is still at-large.
The Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Border Patrol are assisting in the search for Medrano; he is now facing a charge of evading arrest.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.
