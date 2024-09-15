Weslaco teens arraigned in accidental shooting that left one person critically injured

Two Weslaco teens have been charged and arraigned in an accidental shooting that left one of their friends in critical condition.

Joseph Antonio Baltazar, 17, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and Manuel Chavez Rodriguez, 18, was charged with tampering with evidence.

The shooting happened Saturday, May 6, when police responded to the South Texas Health Systems Emergency Room in reference to an 18-year-old man, identified as Gilberto Villalobos, being treated for a gunshot wound.

Villalobos was in a vehicle with several of his friends while driving around the 100 block of East Interstate 2 in Weslaco, according to a news release.

Baltazar confessed to handling a firearm unsafely when the gun went off and a bullet struck Villalobos, according to the release.

The gun was located near a canal bank in the city of Alamo.

Baltazar was issued a $50,000 bond and Rodriguez was issued a $25,000 bond.