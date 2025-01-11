West Team practices for RGVCA All-Star Game

PHARR, Texas -- The Rio Grande Valley Coaches Association All-Star game is back. It's the East Valley vs. the West Valley.

The West team is led by PSJA Memorial head football coach Will Littleton and the rest of his PSJA Memorial staff. This is the first year head football coach Littleton will be a head coach for the RGVCA. "It's a huge honor, getting to coaches and the great athletes getting to represent the West side, getting to represent PSJA, and getting to represent our district," said head coach Littleton.

West Team Quarterback Myles Lopez from PSJA High said, "I mean it's been a great experience so far, getting to see a lot of familiar faces here today. It feels good to not only play against them but now you're playing with them. It's definitely a great experience for sure.

The game will be on Saturday, January 11th at Bobby Lackey Stadium in Weslaco at 2 P.M.