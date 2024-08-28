Witness Says 9-1-1 Calls Went Unanswered During Harlingen Accident

HARLINGEN – The witness to an accident says his 9-1-1 calls were left unanswered.

Mario Saenz saw a potentially deadly accident last week on west Expressway 83 near the Bass Boulevard exit in Harlingen roll out.

He tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS it took three calls to get help.

“The first time I called, it must've rang 10 to 14 times. Nobody would answer; I called again. On the third time I called, they did take my call. I told them my location and that we need some help out here,” he explains.

KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro reached out to Cameron County 911 District’s Public Education and Training Coordinator Joe Garcia.

Garcia explains the district did not know how the call was handled and further explains it was rerouted correctly to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

